No plans to introduce total lockdown across Russia so far: Kremlin

No discussions about introducing a full lockdown across Russia amid the growing incidence of COVID-19 have been held, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This issue is not on the agenda, it is not being discussed," the presidential spokesman said, commenting on some publications on numerous Telegram channels relating to possible COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking about the Russian Federal State Statistics Service’s data on the growing COVID-19 death toll, Peskov noted that he was saddened by this tendency. "Indeed, we have lost a lot of our fellow citizens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. <…> The main thing is to continue urging people to get vaccinated. This is the only way to reduce the number of coronavirus fatalities, vaccination is the only thing that provides protection," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Overall, Peskov admitted that "this was the reality we were facing, and there could be many reasons for this, although the government’s measures proved to be very efficient and the entire healthcare system, which was fully mobilized, was working very effectively."

"At the same time, the vaccination rate leaves so much to be desired. Let us hope that over time, we will be able to increase the level of herd immunity naturally or thanks to vaccines, and this will help to decrease the number of mortalities," the presidential spokesman stated.

