No plans yet for new Putin-Biden contact: Kremlin

No new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden has been planned yet, and the presidents will talk when they need to, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"No, not yet," the Kremlin official said in response to a question on whether a new meeting between the two presidents was planned. "It's always good when presidents talk to each other, and this is always a good impetus for bilateral relations. Yet, they talk when they find it necessary," the spokesman added.

According to him, so far, there is no understanding of the next round of Russian-American talks on security guarantees either, including between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart Antony Blinken. "[The next round of talks] so far is not planned, right now there is no understanding with regards to this," Putin's press secretary said.

The last time Putin and Biden held a phone conversation was at the end of last year. Before that, on December 7, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of Putin and Biden as the heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures for ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, and not grant membership to Ukraine and other countries to the US-led bloc, along with the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear arms. Last week, the US and NATO handed over written responses to these proposals to Russia.

