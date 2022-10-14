No problems with opening of Zangazur corridor – Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he does not see any problems with the opening of the Zangazur corridor, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan said he held talks with Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of an EU summit in the Czech capital Prague last week and that they also held inter-delegation meetings.

“Regarding the Zangazur corridor, I do not see any problems,” he stressed, referring to a planned route through Armenian territory to connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

