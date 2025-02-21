No progress on venue for potential Putin-Trump meeting, Kremlin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday that no venue has been chosen yet for the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"No, there is no progress," Peskov said at a news briefing, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in the wake of the February 18 Russian-US talks in Riyadh that the date of the meeting between Putin and Trump has not yet been determined. Peskov previously noted that the talks between the leaders could take place before the end of February, or later. Saudi Arabia was mentioned as a possible venue for the talks.

News.Az