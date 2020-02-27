No restrictions on movement of vehicles across Azerbaijan-Georgia border

There are no restrictions on the entry and exit of buses across the Azerbaijan - Georgia border, spokesperson of Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

Allahyarova noted that the State Road Transport Service has not received information on restricting the movement of vehicles on the state border of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"If restrictions are imposed, passengers and drivers will be informed," the spokesperson added.

Allahyarova also noted that there are no restrictions on the movement of trains.

"So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus infection among passengers. In case of feeling unwell (temperature jumps or shortness of breath), passengers are requested to contact the train conductors," the spokesperson added.

News.Az

