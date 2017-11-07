No Russian Anthem at Olympics 2018?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian officials have threatened to pull their athletes out of the Pyeongchang Games altogether if the sanctions are too harsh.

Top officials for the International Olympic Committee are considering a menu of possible penalties against Russia for doping violations, including barring the country’s national anthem at the coming Winter Olympics and keeping its delegation of athletes out of the opening ceremony, according to several people with knowledge of the deliberations, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The top Olympic officials are also considering the option of having Russian athletes compete under a neutral flag at the Pyeongchang Games or wear neutral uniforms, according to the people familiar with the case. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, the New York Times reported.

The I.O.C. is unlikely to impose a total ban on Russia, an Olympic heavyweight, though it could issue a significant financial penalty, expel athletes and officials found to have been part of the doping scheme and remove any mention of Russia from the field of play, according to the people.

A decision is expected to be made on Dec. 5, when the I.O.C.’s executive board meets.

