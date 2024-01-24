No survivors in military plane crash in Russia’s Belgorod Region, says governor

All those on board the IL-76 military plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning died, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"In the Korocha district, a transport plane crashed. It fell in a field near a village. All those on board died," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, the crash scene is now cordoned off. All emergency response services are on site. Investigative measures are being taken.

"A panel of inquiry is on the way to probe into the causes," Gladkov added.

An IL-76 airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for an exchange crashed in the Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 65 Ukrainian military personnel, 3 escorts and 6 crew members were on board. No likely reasons for the crash have been mentioned yet.

