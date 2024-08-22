No suspected mpox cases detected in Azerbaijan: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that no suspected cases of mpox have been detected in the country to date.

The ministry assured that rigorous epidemiological monitoring is in place, following World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, and that there are sufficient resources available for detecting, diagnosing, and treating potential infections.Mpox is a rare zoonotic viral disease, primarily transmitted from animals to humans. Its incubation period ranges from 5 to 21 days, with the illness typically lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Early symptoms include fever, severe headache, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash. The rash develops in stages, covering the body before eventually scabbing and leaving scars as it heals.The ministry highlighted that mpox spreads between people through prolonged close contact involving damaged skin or mucous membranes. Transmission does not occur until characteristic symptoms appear.Most cases of mpox are self-limiting, with uncomplicated cases recovering without treatment. For patients with mild forms, symptomatic treatment is generally sufficient.

News.Az