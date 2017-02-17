No tolerance against terrorism: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Terrorism can not be tolerated, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday, ahead of a security conference in Munich.

"It's our [Turkey's] right to expect concrete steps" on counter-terrorism efforts, Cavusoglu said during an event organized by the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) in Koln province, according to Anadolu Agency. "We can't be slack on issues regarding terrorism."

Cavusoglu's remarks follow German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Ankara, where she said her country was working on Turkey’s requests for the extraditions of fugitives of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

During a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chancellor said Germany needed "to have proof to take steps and measures” and the courts are evaluating the latest evidence Turkey sent.

Germany has a 3-million-member Turkish community as is among countries where FETO, led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, has a large network of dozens of private schools, businesses and media organizations.

Turkey accuses FETO and Gulen of being the mastermind behind a deadly failed coup attempt last summer.

Along with an extradition request for FETO members, Ankara wants Berlin to take action against the PKK terrorist group in Germany.

According to Turkish authorities, the PKK obtains funding and fighters through NGO-looking organizations it established in Germany and the group actively conducts propaganda there.

But still, Germany has not taken steps to meet Turkey’s requests, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said earlier this month following Merkel’s visit.

