No way to go back to status of Karabakh, everybody should forget this issue – Azerbaijani president

To put it shortly, there is no way to go back to the status [of Karabakh], no status, and everybody should forget this issue, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Spanish EFE news agency.

“Frankly speaking, during the last period we do not hear from Armenia any statements referring to the status of that territory. Unfortunately, these ideas are articulated by some other countries, their higher representatives. As far as our position is concerned, I expressed it on many occasions during the almost 30 years of negotiations,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan’s position was very constructive.

“We were saying and the Minsk Group co-chairs know it very well that we were ready to grant Armenians living in Azerbaijan a certain level of self-governance. But this position was always rejected by Armenia and they were always demanding independence for what they called Nagorno-Karabakh. But today after the war ended, and the conflict has been resolved, and this is not only my position, this is the position of the majority of the international community, there is no room to talk about any status for the so-called entity which does not exist. Because Nagorno-Karabakh does not exist. We do not have this administrative unit on our territory,” he said.

President Aliyev reminded that on July 7 this year, he issued a decree about the new configuration of economic zones of Azerbaijan.

“We have created two economic zones: Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic zones which cover all the area. About 25 thousand ethnic Armenians who live today in the Karabakh area, in the area which is now in the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, are our citizens. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges and responsibilities as any other citizen of Azerbaijan of different religious and ethnic origins. So, to put it shortly, no way to go back to the status, no status, and everybody should forget this issue,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

