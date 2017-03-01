No Zarif correspondence with US state secretary: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry has vehemently dismissed as “baseless" the claim that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written a letter to US Secretary of Sta

The ministry issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the “incorrect” claim by Iranian lawmaker Javad Karimi Qoddousi that Zarif had had correspondence with his American counterpart, PressTV reports.

The ministry expressed sorrow and shock at such illusive and malicious allegations by Karimi Qoddousi, who is a member of the Parliament Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, and warned of the adverse consequences of his insistence on continuing to level false and baseless allegations against the country’s top diplomat in an effort to create panic in the public and show off.

The Foreign Ministry had also earlier rejected a claim by Qoddousi about comments allegedly made by Zarif in an address to the Parliament Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy.

“Like before, such claims will not bear any fruit concerning his (Qoddousi's) particular goals,” the Foreign Ministry added.

