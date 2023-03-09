Nobel laureate calls on Iran to apologize to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran must apologize to Azerbaijan for any interference, said Shirin Ebadi, Nobel laureate and an Iranian human rights activist and lawyer.

She made the remarks in a video message to the participants of the panel session on the topic "Building Resilience In A Divided World: Its Impact On World Peace", which was held as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Shirin Ebadi stressed that the people of Iran are against the pressure of the Iranian regime on people inside the country and Iran's interference in the affairs of other countries.

"The events which began in the autumn of 2022 in Iran are a manifestation of people's discontent. The people of Iran will be free. This movement will continue until Iran becomes a democratic state. We wait for the support of the liberation movement in Iran by the Global Forum participants," she added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” kicked off on Thursday.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

