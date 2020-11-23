Nobel laureate to support Azerbaijani child left orphan in Armenia's attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nobel laureate in chemistry world-renowned scientist of Turkish origin Aziz Sanjar, living in North Carolina, US, transferred a large sum to a bank account opened to pay for the future education costs of a 3-year-old Azerbaijani child Khadija Shahnazarova, who lost her parents in a missile strike by the Armenian Armed Forces on Ganja city on October 17, 2020, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US told News.Az

According to the BBC report (https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-54650502), Sanjar stressed that he was saddened by this tragic event that happened in the life of the little Khadija, noting the importance of creating appropriate funds to provide the children affected by the war with high-level education.

News.Az