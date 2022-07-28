Non-Aligned Movement Youth Summit wraps up in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closing session of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit took place in Baku on Thursday.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Chairman of the NAM Youth Network Ordukhan Gahramanzade, as well as young delegates from 60 countries, took part in the closing session, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov in his speech said the summit has demonstrated the ability to find common ground for action that will further lead to mutual cooperation and uphold the shared values of the organization.

“The future of the world lies in the hands of you – the youth. When empowered and given the right opportunities, youth are effective drivers of progress,” he added.

Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement by 2023.

News.Az