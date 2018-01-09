Non-cash fare system used at 21 bus routes of Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Transport Agency (BNA) has made a decision to transfer Baku bus route #175 in temporary service to BakuBus Ltd.

The Agency repots that the carrier of the route has been changed in connection with a serious road accident which took place on 6 January and affected a large number of passengers, abc.az reports.

"Also, expansion of the noncash fare system use on the public transport was ensured, and the number of bus routes using this system has been brought up to 21," BNA said.

News.Az

News.Az