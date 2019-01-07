Non-combat deaths in Armenian army ‘on the rise’

Non-combat deaths in Armenian army ‘on the rise’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Non-combat deaths in the Armenian army continue to increase.

In December 2018, seven servicemen of the Armenian army died in non-combat conditions, according to Armenian media.

Soldier Gor Sargsyan died after sustaining a gunshot wound in an unknown circumstance. Soldier Hayk Karamyan died in an avalanche in Armenia.

In addition, a road accident left three Armenian servicemen dead in December.

Two military officers – Lieutenant Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan – died after a Su-25 military jet crashed a regular training flight in Armenia. The failure to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident caused the bereaved family members’ dissatisfaction. Social network posts suggest the military jet crashed due to technical malfunction.

Ten more soldiers were injured in non-combat conditions in Armenia during the reporting period.

News.Az

News.Az