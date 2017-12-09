Yandex metrika counter

Non-working days on Novruz, Ramadan and Gurban published

Azerbaijan has made public the days-off for the holidays of Novruz, Ramadan and Gurban in 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on holidays Novruz, Ramadan and Gurban for the next year, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

In compliance with this decision, in 2018 the non-working days in connection with the Novruz Holiday will be from 20 to 24 March inclusive, Ramadan Holiday on 15-16 June, Gurban Bayrami 22-23 August.

In accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan these days will be nonworking, abc.az reports.

