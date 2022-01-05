Normalization steps in region will accelerate in 2022 - Turkish official

New regional initiatives and normalization steps will accelerate in 2022, Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking to the Turkish political magazine Kriter, Kalin said that Turkey responds to any positive steps taken toward it.

"We do not leave the hand of anyone who reaches out to us. Whoever takes a friendly step toward us, we take two steps. We care about leaving the periodic crises and tensions behind and taking new normalization steps," he said.

Noting that Turkey evaluates the recent steps taken with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) within this perspective, Kalin added that new steps can follow this process.

"We believe that all these are steps that will contribute to our national interests, regional vision and global peace," he added.

News.Az