North Korea announces ‘extremely tough strategy’ towards US

North Korea has declared an 'extremely tough response strategy' toward the United States during a plenary session of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The session, which took place from December 23-27, reviewed the political outcomes of the year and outlined priorities for the coming year, News.Az reports, citing KNCA. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who chaired the meeting, delivered a speech emphasizing the need for a firm response to the US to protect the nation's interests and ensure its security."The US is the most reactionary state, which sees anti-communism as a permanent state policy. The current reality, where an alliance between the US, Japan and South Korea has expanded as an aggressive nuclear military bloc and South Korea has turned into a consistent anti-communist outpost for the US, makes it clear to us what direction we should go in, what we should do and how it should be done," the news agency adds.Kim highlighted "landmark achievements" in building up the country’s defense capabilities. His address pointed to the party’s plans to pursue a pro-active foreign policy.

