North Korea conducts 1st test of 'nuclear trigger’ management system

North Korea carried out the first test of its "nuclear trigger” management system, which was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, News.Az reports citing the state news agency KCNA.

The main purpose of the drill was to demonstrate the "reliability and superiority" of North Korea's nuclear force and is a warning signal to the US and South Korea, according to KCNA.

Media photos showed at least four rockets being fired from launch vehicles as Kim watched from an observation post.

Praising the readiness of the tactical nuclear attack weapons, Kim expressed satisfaction over the result of the drill, KCNA reported.

Pyongyang conducted “a power test of a super-large warhead" for a strategic cruise missile and test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile last week, said KCNA.

