North Korea criticizes Trump’s Gaza resettlement proposal

The state news agency criticised what it called a US "bomb declaration," claiming that Trump's proposal demonstrates America's "hegemonic and aggressive ambition for world domination," News.Az reports.

The commentary also referenced the President's previous suggestions about making Canada the 51st US state and acquiring Greenland.

"The US should awaken from its anachronistic daydream and stop at once the act of encroaching upon the dignity and sovereignty of other countries and nations," KCNA stated on its English language website, without directly naming President Trump.

The surprise North Korean criticism comes as President Trump continues to defend his controversial Gaza proposals, first announced last week, despite widespread international opposition.

The United Nations has stated that "any forced displacement of people is tantamount to ethnic cleansing."

The North Korean agency said that "the sovereignty, right to self-determination and territorial integrity of the countries and nations can never be a bargaining chip or a mockery of the US," reflecting growing international concern over the President's territorial proposals.

The statement follows President Trump's recent remarks about transforming Gaza into what he termed a "Riviera of the Middle East," a plan that has drawn criticism from multiple nations and international organisations.

Later on February 12, KCNA Watch website reported that Palestinian leader in the West Bank sent flowers to the North Korean leader “The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un received a floral basket from Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, on the 11th on the occasion of the 83rd birth anniversary of the great leader Kim Jong Il.”