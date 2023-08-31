North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, according to a report.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said the missile launches were in apparent protest against joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the US.

The South Korean military said it detected the launches from the vicinity of Sunan in Pyongyang between approximately 11.40 p.m. and 11.50 p.m. (1440 and 1450 GMT) on Wednesday, said the report.

The missiles reportedly traveled around 360 kilometers (223 miles) before splashing into the waters.

US and South Korean intelligence authorities are conducting further analysis on the incident, the agency said.

News.Az