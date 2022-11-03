North Korea fires one intercontinental ballistic missile, two short-range ones

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two suspected short-range ones toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the Republic of Korea said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected what is presumed to be an ICBM launch from the Suan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 am (2:40 am GMT+4). The presumed propellant and warhead of the missile separated during the flight, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Moreover, the firing of two apparent short-range ballistic missiles from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province was registered from around 8:39 am (3:39 am GMT+4).

News.Az