North Korea launches cruise missiles

North Korea launched several cruise missiles from its west coast, the Yonhap agency reported with reference to the South Korean military.

According to their information, the missiles were fired around 07:00 a.m. local time (01:00 a.m. Moscow time). The agency did not specify the number of launched missiles.

The South Korean military stressed that it has stepped up monitoring and is in contact with the United States to monitor the DPRK, Yonhap reported.

On January 28, North Korea successfully test-launched two new Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles from a submarine. According to the Korean Central News Agency, the tests were led by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un.


News.Az 

