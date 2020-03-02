Yandex metrika counter

North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles

  • World
  • Share
North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles

Pyongyang fired two unidentified projectiles on Monday, according to the South Korean Defence Ministry, Sputnik reported.

"The military is monitoring for additional launches and maintaining readiness," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff added.
The two devices are said to have been fired eastwards over the sea from the Wonsan area on the east coast.

The development comes amid reports that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un attended military excercises on Friday.

North Korea carried out a series of weapons tests in late 2019: the last time was in November when Pyongyang launched two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      