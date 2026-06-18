Pyongyang's embassy in London said in a statement to NK News it ​had withdrawn Ambassador Mun Myong Sin and reduced ties ​to the level of charge d’affaires until Britain ⁠lifts sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In May, ​London designated, the camp as a part of Kremlin-run youth programmes ​and entities involved in the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

The embassy called the move by Britain a "heinous, unethical, politically-motivated provocation" and said ​London was seeking to tarnish North Korea’s image and ​undermine its ties with Russia, according to NK News.

North Korea's embassy ‌in ⁠Britain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media in May that the sanctions on the Songdowon camp ​were a malicious ​act that ⁠London would pay a price for.