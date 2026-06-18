Yandex metrika counter

North Korea recalls its UK ambassador after sanctions on a children’s camp

  • World
  • Share
North Korea recalls its UK ambassador after sanctions on a children’s camp
Credit: Everypixel.com

North Korea has recalled its ambassador to Britain only a month after his appointment, reportedly downgrading diplomatic ties in response to British sanctions on a children’s camp, according to NK News.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      