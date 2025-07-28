North Korea rejects offers from South Korea's new government

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rejected overtures from South Korea's new liberal government, stating today that its "blind trust" in its alliance with the United States and hostility toward North Korea make it no different from the previous right-wing administration.

Kim Yo Jong’s comments imply that North Korea sees no need to resume diplomacy with South Korea and the US anytime soon, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither a reason to meet nor an issue to be discussed,” Ms Kim, the deputy director of the Publicity and Information Department but often seen as the second most powerful figure in the Pyongyang government, said.

It’s North Korea’s first official statement on the government of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, which took office in early June.

Mr Lee’s government has halted anti-Pyongyang front-line loudspeaker broadcasts, taken steps to ban activists from flying balloons with propaganda leaflets across the border and repatriated North Koreans who drifted south in wooden boats months earlier.

North Korea has since focused on building more powerful nuclear weapons and declared a hostile “two-state” system on the Korean peninsula to terminate relations with South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong called Mr Lee’s steps “sincere efforts” to develop ties, but said the new government still “stands in confrontation” with North Korea.

She mentioned the forthcoming South Korea-US war games, which North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry responded that it will steadfastly seek reconciliation with North Korea to realise peaceful co-existence.

Spokesperson Koo Byoungsam told reporters that the statement shows North Korea closely monitors the Lee government’s North Korea policy, despite its deep mistrust.

