North Korea test-fires ballistic missile ahead of G20 summit

The missile flew for about 40 minutes and landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile from its western region into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Germany later this week, Reuters reported.

The Japanese government said, adding it had strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions.

The missile flew about 930 kilometers (580 miles), the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding the altitude reached by the projectile was still being analyzed.

North Korea is ignoring repeated warnings from the international community, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday. Abe said he will ask the presidents of China and Russia to play more constructive roles in efforts to stop the North's arms program.

"Leaders of the world will gather at the G20 meeting. I would like to strongly call for solidarity of the international community on the North Korean issue," Abe told reporters.

It was the fourth ballistic missile launched by the North since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May, vowing to use dialogue as well as pressure to bring Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs under control.

Following the news of the latest launch, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" in a reference to the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

"Hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

