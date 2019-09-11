North Korea tested ‘super-large’ rocket launcher

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea revealed Wednesday that Chairman Kim Jong-un supervised the test of a “super-large multiple rocket launcher” a day earlier, Anadolu Agency reported.

South Korea's military detected launches of short-range projectiles Tuesday from the North.

Kim "gave field guidance to the test-fire," according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

The North Korean leader also reportedly claimed the test confirmed several of the weapon's capabilities.

It was the North's tenth set of launches this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he is prepared to tolerate short-range North Korean launches even as Washington presses Pyongyang to denuclearize.

Unlike a previous test late last month, which also involved a "super-large multiple rocket launcher," analysts noted North Korea did not clarify whether the launches were successful.

News.Az

