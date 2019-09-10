North Korea 'willing to restart' nuclear talks with US

North Korea 'willing to restart' nuclear talks with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea is willing to restart denuclearisation talks with the United States later this month, the country's vice foreign minister has said, BBC News reported.

Choe Son-hui said they were willing to resume "comprehensive" discussions in a setting agreed by both sides.

Her statement came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced hopes for talks to resume.

Hours after Ms Choe spoke, two short-range projectiles were reportedly launched from North Korea.

It's the latest in a series of tests in recent months.

At their first meeting, last year, US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un agreed to the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula - but without determining what that meant or how to achieve it.

Discussions on the finer details broke down in February, during their second summit in Hanoi.

News.Az

News.Az