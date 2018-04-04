Yandex metrika counter

North Korean top diplomat to visit Russia on April 9-11 — ministry

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will make a visit to Russia on April 9-11, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The foreign ministers (of Russia and North Korea) will hold talks on April 10," she said, according to TASS.

"There are plans to discuss the current state of and the prospects for bilateral relations, as well as to exchange views on pressing regional and global issues, while the focus will be on ways to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Zakharova added.

