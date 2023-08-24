North Korea’s 2nd recon satellite launch ends in failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea on Thursday conducted the second launch of its military reconnaissance satellite, which ended in failure due to an error in the rocket's “emergency blasting system” during the third stage of flight, according to state media.

The Malligyong-1 satellite was aboard a new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province, Pyongyang-based KCNA News reported.

"The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight," it said.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration said it would conduct a third reconnaissance satellite launch in October.

Pyongyang initially launched the new Chollima-1 rocket in late May carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite, but it crashed into the sea.

The launch on Thursday followed the commencement of annual military exercises by the US and South Korean militaries just three days prior.

