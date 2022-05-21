North Korea’s fever cases rise to 2.46 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea registered at least 219,030 people suffering from fever over the past day, and the total number of these cases has topped 2.46 million since the end of April amid an outbreak of coronavirus, Yonhap news service reported on Saturday, citing a DPRK report.

Of the total fever patients, 1.76 mln people recovered while 692,000 are receiving treatment and 66 died. Seoul believes fever cases are not just coronavirus infections.

North Korea first reported it registered coronavirus in the country on May 12, and the government later ordered a lockdown in all cities.

