North Korea’s foreign minister arrives in Moscow

The North Korean foreign minister arrived at a Moscow airport by a scheduled flight from Ashgabat where he had been on a visit before.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported earlier that negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho would be held on April 10 in the Russian capital, TASS reports. The ministers will discuss development of bilateral cooperation and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The Embassy of North Korea in Moscow did not specify the foreign minister’s program of the visit, which is expected to last from April 9 to 11.

