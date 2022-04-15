North Macedonia blacklists another six Russian diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Macedonia has declared six more Russian diplomats personae non gratae, News.Az reports citing the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia.

On Friday, Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin was summoned to North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry and informed about the move to blacklist another six Russian diplomats in North Macedonia.

"Today, the Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Sergey Bazdnikin, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and was handed over a Note Verbale with which six diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation were declared personae non gratae in North Macedonia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the document, the six Russian diplomats were engaged in activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and are to leave the territory of North Macedonia within the next five days.

News.Az