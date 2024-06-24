North Macedonia's parliament approves new government

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Macedonia's parliament on late Sunday approved the new government led by Hristijan Mickoski, leader of the VMRO-DPMNE party, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Aside from Mickoski, the prime minister, the new cabinet is formed by 23 ministers, among which VMRO-DPMNE has 15 posts, compared with six for its governing partner VLEN coalition, two for ZNAM Movement.As the 13th prime minister since the independence of North Macedonia, Mickoski pledged to take actions to lower tax, increase pensions, attract foreign direct investment, boost economic growth, and fight corruption.Mickoski and his VMRO-DPMNE party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary election in May, gaining 58 seats in the parliament. The new government was formed after VMRO-DPMNE reached agreements with VLEN and ZNAM.

News.Az