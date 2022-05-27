North Macedonian FM visits Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin on Friday.

During the visit, he reaffirmed North Macedonia’s strong support to the Ukrainian people, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"The destruction I witnessed in Irpin today is beyond words. Targeting civilians is a war crime and is totally unacceptable. Those responsible must be held accountable," the minister tweeted.

"It is an honor for me to be in Kyiv today. Ukraine is at the forefront of protecting our common values of freedom and democracy," the top diplomat added.

News.Az