North-West China experiences heavy earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was recorded in North-West China, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, News.az reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 434 km southeast of Hotan city with population of more than 400,000 people.

The outbreak laid at a depth of 10 km.

News.Az