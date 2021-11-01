North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC opened in Shamakhi

The North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC has been inaugurated in Shamakhi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work carried out at the “Meysari” substation. The North-West Regional SCADA Management Center was established at the “Meysari” substation.

The head of state launched the North-West Regional SCADA Management Center.

