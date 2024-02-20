Northern Cyprus leader Ersin Tatar thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar has thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for inviting him to participate in the informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha in July of this year, he said this during his speech at the memorial ceremony of Rauf Denktash, the founder and President of the TRNC in Ankara.

Ersin Tatar also emphasized the importance of unity in the Turkic world.

News.Az