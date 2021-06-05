Northern Cyprus lifts quarantine for double-vaccinated, twice PCR-negative passengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus lifted quarantine requirements for double-vaccinated and twice PCR-negative passengers arriving there on Friday.

The airport management company, T&T Airport Operations, announced that Ercan Airport has taken all precautions at the airport, despite the possibility of an increase in the number of passengers following the new rules regarding entry at the airport.

The company also noted that all personnel at the airport, including civil aviation, police, fire brigade and cleaning staff have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

News.Az

News.Az