Northern Ireland poll on Azerbaijan: true or false? - VIDEO
09 Jun 2017
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The official website of the Irish Football Association has conducted a small survey among the Belfast residents about Azerbaijan.
The teams of Azerbaijan and Norther Ireland will play tomorrow in the qualifying match of the 2018 World Cup. In this video ordinary citizens were asked questions about our country, and they had to guess whether it is true or false.
Azerisport.com presents this video to your attention.
