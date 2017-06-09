Yandex metrika counter

Northern Ireland poll on Azerbaijan: true or false? - VIDEO

  • Sports
  • Share
Northern Ireland poll on Azerbaijan: true or false? - VIDEO

The official website of the Irish Football Association has conducted a small survey among the Belfast residents about Azerbaijan.

The teams of Azerbaijan and Norther Ireland will play tomorrow in the qualifying match of the 2018 World Cup. In this video ordinary citizens were asked questions about our country, and they had to guess whether it is true or false.

Azerisport.com presents this video to your attention.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      