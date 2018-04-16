Yandex metrika counter

Northwestern Iran hit by 3.7-magnitude quake

Northwestern Iran hit by 3.7-magnitude quake

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was located 83 kilometers northwest of Tabriz, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The seismic center was located at a depth of 5 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

News.Az


