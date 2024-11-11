Norway calls on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Norway urged Israel to fulfill its international legal obligations and ensure the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid amid its ongoing offensive in Gaza, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

In a statement, International Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim said her country asked the UN General Assembly to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza.“With this resolution, Norway aims to affirm that no country is exempt from its international legal obligations,” she said.Underlining that Gaza is on the verge of a famine, she said: “Regardless of the ongoing conflict between the parties, Israel has an obligation to enable food and medicine to reach the civilian population in Gaza."“The starvation of a civilian population is in violation of the laws of war," she said, urging Israel to respect the laws of war and to ensure that the civilian population, the sick, and the wounded have access to protection, food, and medical care.The UN, many countries, and international aid groups have all decried Israel throttling the delivery of humanitarian aid.She said Israel’s arbitrary and disproportionate attacks and steps have prevented Palestinians from receiving humanitarian assistance, which led to a “complete breakdown of Gazan society.”Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.More than 43,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 103,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

News.Az