Norway condemns Israel for "brutal warfare" and violating war rules

Norway on Saturday voiced strong criticism against Israel's “brutal warfare” in Gaza, accusing Tel Aviv of violating the rules of war , News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Israel's brutal warfare in Gaza includes indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, as well as measures that prevent the population from receiving humanitarian aid. This is in violation of the rules of war,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.The Israeli authorities are still largely preventing access to food and necessary emergency aid, he said. The UN warned that without increased access for humanitarian aid and commercial food trade, “Gaza will experience full-scale famine by November," Eide added.“Civilians, the sick and wounded must receive protection, food and essential medical assistance,” the minister stressed.Emphasizing that a cease-fire, the release of the hostages, and enough emergency aid for the people of Gaza are important first steps, he said a cease-fire is not a solution on its own.“Only a two-state solution and respect for international law can provide lasting stability and security in the Middle East. I call on all parties to de-escalate and to replace force of arms with diplomacy and negotiations,” the minister added.Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas last October despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.Nearly 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities.The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

