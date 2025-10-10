Norway FA Chief welcomes Israel peace deal ahead of World Cup qualifier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness said she is looking forward to meeting her Israeli counterpart ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier, following the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The two football associations had been at odds after the Norwegian FA announced in August that it would donate ticket sale profits from the match to Doctors Without Borders for humanitarian work in Gaza — a move that drew criticism from Israel’s football body, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I always meet other football presidents before we play games. I’m very much into dialogue, and the more difficult it gets, the more important it is that we meet,” Klaveness told Reuters on Friday.

Israel’s FA had criticized the donation decision at the time, urging Norway’s federation to also condemn the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, which killed more than 1,200 Israelis and left 251 people taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.

Palestinian health officials say Israel’s two-year campaign in Gaza has killed more than 67,000 people, with nearly a third of the victims under 18.

Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas early Friday, clearing the way to halt hostilities within 24 hours and begin releasing Israeli hostages within 72 hours.

“We are, of course, extremely happy on behalf of everyone that there is a ceasefire,” Klaveness said. “Football is nothing compared to peace. Now the bombs can stop over Gaza, and hostages can come home.”

She added that leaders across sectors — including sports — must help give “energy and momentum” to the peace process.

Klaveness said security around the Oslo match has been tightly coordinated with police and emphasized that Israeli fans are warmly welcome.

“Nothing we say should ever be interpreted as being against them or that we don’t feel sympathy for what they’ve gone through,” she said. “When we condemn the attack on Gaza, it does not mean we condemn the attack on their people any less.”

Norway, who have not qualified for a World Cup since 1998, currently top Group I with 15 points, six ahead of third-placed Israel, who trail Italy on goal difference.

News.Az