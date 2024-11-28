Yandex metrika counter

Norway greenlights $3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2025

On November 28, the Norwegian parliament approved a $3.16 billion aid package for Ukraine in 2025, News.az reports citing Euromaidan press.

Norway emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, committing substantial military and humanitarian aid. The Norwegian government allocated approximately 52.6 billion kroner (about $4.7 billion) to Ukraine, with around 28 billion kroner (approximately $2.5 billion) directed towards military assistance and 24 billion kroner (around $2.2 billion) for civilian support.

The Norwegian government proposed 15 billion kroner ($1.4 bn) in the state budget, which opposition parties deemed insufficient.

After negotiations, the government and opposition first agreed on 30 billion kroner ($2.7 bn), which was further increased during the meeting on 28 Novmber.

The decision builds upon Norway’s previous Nansen support program, initially approved for 75 billion kroner ($6.8 bn) to support Ukraine through 2027, with an annual commitment of 15 billion kroner ($1.4 bn).

This year, the country proposed expanding the program’s financing to 135 billion euros ($142 bn)and extending it to 2030.



