Norway may allow U.S. military to build on its soil in revised cooperation deal

Norway may allow U.S. military to build on its soil in revised cooperation deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway said on Friday it has signed a revised agreement with the United States for how to regulate U.S. military activity on Norwegian soil, Reuters reports.

The agreement between the two NATO allies will allow the U.S. to establish its own facilities at three airfields and one naval base in Norway, but will not amount to the outright establishment of separate U.S. bases, the government said.

The deal made by the minority government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg must be ratified by Norway's parliament before coming into force.

News.Az