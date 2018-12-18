Norway national robbed in Armenia, 3 suspects detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

The case of robbing a Norwegian citizen has been solved, and three people have been detained along the lines of the respective criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched, news.am reports.

According to preliminary information, on December 16, the suspects in this crime had stolen—with prior arrangement and using violence—the sports bag of a Norwegian national. The bag contained AMD 750,000 (approx. US$1,550), an identification document, food, and bank cards.

On the same day, the Lori provincial department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia filed a criminal case on this incident.

Subsequently, the suspects in this crime were identified, and they were brought to the investigative agency and detained. They are residents of Lori Province.

News.Az

News.Az