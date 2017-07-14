Norway reiterates support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway has reiterated its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

State Secretary Ms. Tone Skogen, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway urged to use the OSCE to rebuild trust.

According to him, in times of crisis, changing security landscapes and an uncertain future, international

cooperation based on common principles and norms is more important than ever.

Tone Skogen has noted that OSCE commiments represent common heritage, carefully elaborated through consensus.

"We need to recommit to these standards and to this spirit of cooperation. It is time to remind ourselves where we come from, and to reflect on what are the alternatives to living together as states and as individuals in the OSCE area. The extreme alternative is well known to us: It is conflict and strife, and oppression of

individuals and minorities", he said.

He voiced regret that today some participating states fail to comply with their OSCE commitments noting that this causes the current deadlock and creates the lack of trust and compromise within the organization.

According to the Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister, threats and violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity persist in Azerbaijan among others. He called them the threats to international order and common security, noting that in a changing Europe it is necessary to adjust policies, rather than values.

"Unity can only be built on compliance with and full respect for OSCE commitments and international law," Skogen said.

He assured that Norway will continue to stay principled – true to international law and OSCE commitments.

According to him, OSCE is and must remain a key platform for dialogue. He urged to use the OSCE to rebuild trust, noting that the structured dialogue in Hamburg may be a possible contribution to this end.

By the way, Norway earlier voiced its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan at the 23rd OSCE ministerial meeting in Hamburg, Germany in December, 2016.

News.Az

News.Az